Barbara A. Sylvester
Barbara A. Sylvester, age 87, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Sebring, Florida. She was born July 4, 1933, in Brooklyn, New York, to the late Wilmont and Anna (McCauly) Parlow. She had been a resident since 1985 coming from Long Island, New York, and was active in the Highlands County Little Theater.
Barbara is survived by her daughters, Teresa Kraemer (Arthur) of Summerville, South Carolina and Barbara Fallmann of Wellington, Florida; son, Kenneth W. Sylvester (Suzanne) of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; brother, Robert Parlow of Debary, Florida; sisters, Helen Curcio of Sebring, Florida, and Elizabeth Caroselli of Brooklyn, New York; grandchildren, Arthur, Tracy, Nicholas, Kyle, Christina, Madison, and Ryan; and six beautiful great-grandchildren. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Girard Clausen; second husband, Kenneth Sylvester; son, William Sylvester, and brother, Warren Parlow.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring, Florida.
