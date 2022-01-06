Barbara B. Hopson
Barbara Blon Hopson, age 87, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 in Sebring, Florida. She was born on Dec. 29, 1934 in Samson, Alabama to Abraham and Ella (Beagles) Grace.
Barbara worked in the insurance industry, attended Seventh-Day Adventist Church, and has been a resident of Lake Placid, Florida since 1962. She enjoyed gardening, playing games with her grandchildren and hosting all holidays at her home.
Barbara is survived by her loving children, Connie Grace LaGrow, Vicki Bray-Fagan (Jeffrey), Rebecca Anne Hopson, Brenda Diane Watson (Ronnie), and Juanita Alane Gavagni (Sesto); 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, and seven sisters.
Memorial contributions can be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the American Arthritis Foundation.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Lake Placid, Florida. Interment will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery, Lake Placid, Florida.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.