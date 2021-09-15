Barbara Bates Elk of the month

Barbara Bates has been selected as Elk of the Month for September. Barbara is a dedicated Elk and a hard working Trustee.
Let’s start in the dining room/kitchen. Each week she wraps the silverware for Friday night meals and each week bakes the cakes for dessert. Baking is her forte and she successfully runs all of our bake sales. Prior to Charity Bingo each Monday night, she gets the door prize tickets ready and helps sell bingo papers.
On Tuesdays, she runs the Canasta games. If that’s not enough to recognize her, even though she doesn’t smoke, she keeps the smoking area clean, buys new ashtrays and table cloths when needed.
Barbara was born and raised in Connecticut and spent most of her years in Southington, Connecticut before coming to Sebring in 2004. Barbara and her husband raised three children, a boy and two girls.
Please thank her for all she does for the Lodge.