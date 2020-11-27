SEBRING — Liz Barber, president and CEO of the Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce, has taken a new job.
Starting Monday, she will step into a role with Highlands County government, recently vacated by Sydney Armstrong, as the new grants coordinator and legislative liaison.
“They actively reached out to me and said I would be a really good fit for the position,” Barber said.
It is very similar to the job she’s vacating in many respects. She has worked closely with the federal and state officials as a representative of Sebring-area businesses, and has plenty of experience in writing grants.
Oddly enough, she remarked, many of her life and career changes have come at seven-year intervals. Graduated college in 2006 and worked at the Highlands News-Sun — then called the “News-Sun” — in sales and then worked as a local student liaison for online courses for Hodges University. During that time, she spent three years on the Sebring chamber board, then accepted a position as CEO in February 2013.
She’s spent nearly a decade with the chamber in some capacity, she said.
“It doesn’t sound real to have been 10 years,” Barber said.
What has she enjoyed most about being with the chamber?
“With everything that has happened with COVID [19], the most rewarding was just making sure to be able to help the businesses that really, really needed it,” Barber said. “It made the difference for some people.”
What she considers to be the most fun during that time was being the grand marshal of the Alan Jay Wildstein 120 Race.
“I didn’t know I had to hop in the pace car and go for the pace lap,” Barber said. They pointed to the pace car and told her to get in. “It was exhilarating.”
The most difficult part for her was having 15 bosses on a 15-member board. As a director-level position at the county, she’ll have immediate bosses with the county and assistant county administrators, but the board will have only five people.
“I was really lucky to have such a cohesive board,” Barber said of the Sebring chamber. “Not every nonprofit is like that.”
Today, Nov. 27, is her last day, and she said she’s struggling to break the habit of saying “we” when she talks.
“I’m pretty excited about it,” Barber said. “I’m pretty excited about the people I’ll be working with.”