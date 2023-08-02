Town of Lake Placid interim Town Administrator and Engineer Joe Barber has turned in his resignation. Mayor John Holbrook said Barber turned in his resignation last week. Barber’s last day of employment will be Aug. 13.
The Town will soon be advertising for a new engineer as well as a town administrator. Barber was the town’s engineer and served as the assistant town administrator under then – Town Administrator Phil Williams. Before that, Barber was the utilities director for years.
Upon Williams’ retirement on June 5, Barber stepped up to fill the position. Town Council appointed him to interim town administrator in a special meeting held on May 19. The salary for his expanded duties was $120,000. The caveat to the new position was Barber would be able to step away from the administrator position and back into his engineer role if he or the council was not happy with him in that seat. The matter was to be reviewed in the August Town Council meeting.
Barber said the decision to leave the town was incredibly hard. Lake Placid is his hometown; the place he was raised. He was hired by a Tampa-based engineering firm but will mostly be working remotely from his Lake Placid home. He will be traveling to job sites when needed. He and his wife Janet are expecting their first child in November. Working remotely once the baby arrives is a big plus. Doing what he loves as an engineer was a major deciding factor. Barber said the only reason he is leaving is to pursue a career in what he was trained in, engineering.
“It’s my passion,” Barber said. “I really learned a lot working with the town. It’s a great team. I really enjoyed working with these folks.”
“Joe has been a friend, a talented addition to the Town’s team and (he’s) always committed to doing things right,” Williams said. “He made the Town stronger in ways that will be missed.”
Utilities Director Kevin McCarthy will be filling in for Barber. Holbrook said the matter did not need to go before council. He did anticipate it being discussed at the Aug. 13 regular meeting, however.
McCarthy will take the reigns on the $40 million sewer project that Barber got a grant for the project. McCarthy has been working on the project with Barber, the Mayor said.
Barber said McCarthy is a very talented director. He is confident the project is in good hands between McCarthy and consultants. Overseeing the project made Barber realize how much he wanted to do more of it. He wanted to do it on a full-time basis.
Barber has had many accomplishments in his career with the town since 2014. One major success he is proud of is the utilities graphical information system.
“We now have a record of where the town’s facilities are,” Barber said.
Before the computerized mapping, the town only had physical maps. Barber was also integral in interconnecting all of the three water systems. The project provides redundancy in the event of disaster such as hurricanes. Barber was instrumental in the conversion of septic to sewer project.
Barber is the third person in leadership to leave their positions in a relatively short period of time. Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler retired on June, 2. Williams retired just three days later and now Barber is leaving the Town in favor of an engineering firm.
“It’s their decision, not mine,” Holbrook said. My philosophy is, things happen for a reason. We move on to bigger and better things. We don’t look back, we only look forward.”