barber and mayor

Lake Placid Engineer Joe Barber, left, shakes hands with Mayor John Holbrook in May as Barber was appointed as interim Town Administrator.

 KIM MOODY/STAFF

Town of Lake Placid interim Town Administrator and Engineer Joe Barber has turned in his resignation. Mayor John Holbrook said Barber turned in his resignation last week. Barber’s last day of employment will be Aug. 13.

The Town will soon be advertising for a new engineer as well as a town administrator. Barber was the town’s engineer and served as the assistant town administrator under then – Town Administrator Phil Williams. Before that, Barber was the utilities director for years.

