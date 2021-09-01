LAKE PLACID — They say when one door closes, another one opens, which is exactly what’s happening to Barktoberfest, the county’s largest pet adoption and fundraising event. Due to the surge of COVID-19 cases locally, Barktoberfest is being postponed until Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
However, the new Winter Tails Adoption and Fundraiser Event is slated to take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 in Stuart Park.
The winter event will allow animal lovers an additional chance to support those who rescue animals. Both events are being sponsored by Pawsitive Effects, a 501©(3) non-profit organization founded by Steve and Gini Shevick.
“This is a family event,” Gini said. “We did not want to jeopardize the health and safety of the public, our rescues, volunteers and vendors.”
Barktoberfest was also canceled in 2020 due to COVID restrictions also. The Shevicks did not want rescues to suffer because of the postponed event. In fact, the Shevicks have just released about $7,000 worth of donations and needed items to rescue organizations. The funds were made possible through fundraising and donations.
“All sponsorships toward Barktoberfest 2021 will be promoted at our new Winter Tails Pet Adoption and Fundraiser Event on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022,” Gini said. “Please follow Pawsitive Effects Facebook page for all upcoming events.”
Barktoberfest was started in 2014 by the Shevicks, who realized they could not adopt every dog in the county, but they could help those who care for animals. Hundreds of animals have been adopted through Barktoberfest and the animal rescues have benefitted in terms of monetary donations and quality food donations.