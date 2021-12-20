MIAMI — U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon has sentenced a 49-year-old man from Highlands County, Florida, to 130 months in prison for drug trafficking.
According to the court record, Michael Barnett sold methamphetamine on two separate occasions in 2019. Specifically, on April 4, 2019, Barnett sold 27.60 grams of methamphetamine to a buyer in Avon Park, Highlands County, Florida, and on April 17, 2019, Barnett sold 28.00 grams of methamphetamine to a buyer in Avon Park.
Barnett previously pled guilty to distribution of five grams or more of methamphetamine.
Juan Antonio Gonzalez, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, and Deanne L. Reuter, Special Agent in Charge, Drug Enforcement Administration, Miami Field Division made the announcement.
DEA Miami investigated the case. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael D. Porter.