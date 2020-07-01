“There’s a sucker born every minute.” A quote by the famous American showman has never been more true than in these times when lying and deceit have become the norm. That’s not bad enough as the cloned cultists of the White House Pied Piper will fall over themselves to defend blatant lies and shady behavior that puts the nation at risk. Lies will be manufactured from thin air to justify every sordid comment and action by the Man Who Would Be King.
As disease continues to skyrocket across the country, falsities continue to spew from the government to play down the pestilence. Our Congress has dissolved into a playground brawl over whether protective masks should be worn. The Florida governor, in the face of exploding COVID cases, concerns himself with legislation to make fireworks legal.
If there is an ‘R’ after their name, the plebs will fall in line to worship every transgression and every falsity no matter how ridiculous. They bask in the warmth of fantasy vs. fact. It’s become human nature to follow. This could be a bi-product of evolution. Darwin was also right.
Horace Markley
Sebring