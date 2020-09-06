Barry Hart
Barry Hart, 79, formerly of Dillsburg, Pennsylvania, passed away suddenly on Sept. 1, 2020, in Sebring, Florida. He was born in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on July 3, 1941, to the late Leon and Virginia (Alwine) Hart. Barry served our country in the U.S. Navy. He fulfilled his passion of being a truck driver and retired from the former Book of the Month. Barry enjoyed all types of racing. He also enjoyed traveling, trains, trucks, airplanes and history. Barry mostly enjoyed spending quality time with family and friends.
Barry is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Carol (Lambert) Hart of Sebring; two daughters, Barbara Hart and companion James Wills of Dillsburg, Pennsylvania, and Sherri (Hart) Ruby of Camp Hill, Pennsylvania; granddaughter, Virginia (Ruby) Evans and her husband Justin of Philipsburg, Pennsylvania; and grandson, Dakota Hershey and his companion Alyssa Barnhart of Carlisle, Pennsylvania.
Barry will be deeply missed. A Celebration of Life will be held at noon Friday, Sept. 11. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. at Fairview Brethren in Christ Church at 600 Evergreen Road, New Cumberland, PA 17070. Donations may be made to the Fairview Brethren in Christ Church, 600 Evergreen Road, New Cumberland, PA 17070 in Barry’s memory.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dowden Funeral Home, Sebring, Florida.