According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, the definition of indoctrinate reads “to imbue with a usually partisan or sectarian opinion, point of view, or principle.” After writing a column piece last Monday in which I was critical of the president’s decisions during this pandemic, I was described in a separate column piece as being indoctrinated by our school system.
When I wrote my piece, I was expecting a response and I was fully prepared to defend my opinion. However, claiming I am indoctrinated by our country’s educational system seems to have little logic behind it. For as long as I can remember, all of my history teachers were never open about their political affiliations. Even with our constant begging during elections, they would continue to do the right thing and not share that information. So, along with throwing out the idea of indoctrination, I can also state that schools in this very county are teaching us critical thinking skills. Programs in our schools, such as AVID and the IB Program, both share an emphasis in fostering critical thinking skills in their students. This includes myself, who took a critical thinking class through the IB Program.
The truth is that the information I gather is not “obvious distortions of well known facts” but rather the straight truth from reliable sources. According to the Johns Hopkins University website, as of Friday morning, India had 23,502 cases while the United States had 869,172. This means that despite India having over four times the population of the United States, our nation had nearly 37 times the amount of cases. Continuing this comparison, the GDP per capita of India sits just around $2,000 US Dollars while the United States holds theirs at $62,000 per capita. These are not “obvious distortions of well known facts;” these are the well known facts.
Most of India lives in poverty, where sanitation standards can not often be followed, yet they had better control of their outbreak. Not only did India have better control of the outbreak, but also of their population. The lockdown orders were enforced to the maximum and the results can clearly be shown. When our nation had protesters violating every guideline that was meant to protect them, what did our president do? He tweeted for their liberation, as if they were under control by a foreign nation. President Trump did this amidst calls by the best infectious disease experts that the reopening of the country should not be rushed.
It is also worth mentioning that at Thursday’s briefing, the president suggested that ultraviolet lights that are used to disinfect surfaces could be used to kill the virus inside a person’s body. This came after William Bryant, an official from Homeland Security, stated the virus does not survive long in high sunlight. Not only did the president suggest this method, he suggested injecting patients with disinfectants to clean a person’s lungs. When William Bryant replied by saying the method would not work, the president stated “Maybe it works, maybe it doesn’t.” Lysol would then have to publish a statement warning consumers to not consume their products, including injecting it into their bodies.
The truth of this entire situation, not any distorted version or half truth, is that the president needs to put his pride aside and lead this nation responsibly. Up to this moment, he has failed to do so and the number of cases continues to reflect that. He failed in the beginning phases and he shows no will to correct the nation’s course. That is the plain and simple truth.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.