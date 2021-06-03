SEBRING — “Three years ago, I informed Randy [Vosburg] that I would give him one year in this position,” Highlands County Public Safety Director Marc Bashoor said Tuesday. “That has come and gone three times.”
With that, Bashoor told the Board of County Commission that he would step down on Sept. 30 this year. He and his wife, who have already found a buyer for their home, plan to move to the west coast of Florida where they are building a house, and actively begin enjoying retirement.
When Vosburg tapped Bashoor to fill in temporarily in May 2018, and then hired him permanently in June 2018. Bashoor had already retired after seven years as head of fire services for Prince George County, Maryland, an area of 1 million people east of Washington, D.C. He started there as a full-time firefighter in 1981. At that time, the department was 11 years into a consolidation of 40 separate volunteer departments into one service.
When he accepted the job, he recalled previously standing at the podium during a Highlands County fire services workshop and claiming it’s not that hard to combine fire departments.
“I appreciate you calling me on the carpet,” Bashoor said.
On Tuesday, via social media, he called out those who had rumored him as leaving for the Atlantic Coast, for taking another job — which he said he is not — or believing he would stay longer than this.
“Well, those of you who had the bet on five years will have missed the mark by a few months,” Bashoor posted.
Since he started with the county, Bashoor has overseen implementation of the Fitch Study, funded by a countywide fire assessment, and facilitated by consolidation, integration and standardization among the various volunteer departments, including adding living quarters or rebuilding certain fire stations to accommodate additional full-time fire personnel.
Highlands County Fire Services was established on Oct. 2, 2018, with the first full-time firefighters hired in January 2019. Fire and EMS integrated in October 2019 and the next two months after that saw planning start on five construction projects, orders placed for four new fire engines and nine new employees hired: three for a fire/EMS station and six in EMS only.
The COVID-19 pandemic delayed much of the construction, hiring and upgrades, but April saw the county bring in four new engines, which were presented to the county commission on April 16 at the Sebring International Raceway.
Bashoor reported to commissioners in May that the county’s first countywide Insurance Services Office (ISO) rating brought down insurance rates on many households where additional firefighters, stations and protocols could guarantee fire response for people previously not covered by 24-hour fire stations.
Streamlined software applications, Bashoor said, will also make it possible for the county to integrate the call records from the 10 different volunteer departments, making it easier for the county to provide complete response data for future grant applications to assist in expansion and improvements to their system.