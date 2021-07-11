SEBRING — Highlands County’s Public Safety Director toured the heart-breaking scene at the site of the Surfside condominium collapse that may have claimed as many as 140 lives.
Marc Bashoor was the guest of Dave Downey, the retired Miami-Dade Fire Rescue chief, directing what has become an effort to retrieve the remains of residents and others who died in the collapse.
“I went as goodwill ambassador and as a Highlands County representative who has collapse technical rescue team members who can go down there if called,” he said.
Downey allowed Bashoor to tour the command post as well as watch emergency workers search the pile of rubble for bodies using various tools and techniques, he said.
“I also wanted to see what, mentally, those rescuers were going through,” he said.
One psychological aspect he won’t forget was the “overwhelming stench of death” which he could smell a block away from the collapsed Champlain Towers South at 8777 Collins Ave.
“I walked around three sides of the pile and didn’t smell anything,” he said. “But then, when I came on the fourth side, which was downwind, was when it hit.”
Though he’s smelled decaying bodies in his career, the “difference was the sheer magnitude of no matter where you walked you smelled it.”
He spoke of the continuous rain, followed by sun and heat, that bedeviled the hundreds of rescuers and responders from around the state.
He thought of Highlands County’s own technical rescue team, trained to extricate people from collapsed buildings, trenches, and construction. Battalion Chief Brett Hogan in Lake Placid is the team leader.
“We are our own team, they are fully fully certified in trench rescue levels,” he said. “If there was a request for deployment, we can fulfill the request, but that did not occur.”
He spoke of the equipment rescuers used to remove debris as rescuers searched for bodies.
“They have a device they call a picker, it’s a big crane-like device that picks heavier pieces off of the pile and puts them to the side and people would then jump in and continue to sift though until they find a body. That’s when everything stops. They manually uncover the body, then go through the process of recovery.”
Another tool that actually helped rescuers’ morale: canines specifically trained to work on disaster scenes.
“Hounds were used like crazy on the pile,” he said. “First job was to search for survivors. They did pull people out of the rubble the first few days, but then they had to switch to cadaver dogs.”
Families and neighbors accepted the death of loved ones before the process switched from searching for survivors to recovering bodies, he said.
“There was a wall a block away that someone set up as a remembrance wall with pictures of people, filled with roses and all kinds of stuff. It was a sad reality. That was Day 12; it was Day 14 when they called it ‘recovery.’”
“There were heated discussions about the builders, but it was more anxiousness and despair ... people needed to vent,” he said.
He is also a member of the Florida Fire Chiefs; members of the organization have also attended the recovery process.
Bashoor, who is leaving his Highlands County job Sept. 30, also wrote of his experience on the national FireRescue1.com website, where he serves as executive editor.
In his post for the website, he wrote, “I will forever remember three things from my short time at the pile: The overwhelming stench of death, the solidarity and teamwork of crews from all over the world; and the pride in being an American — and an American firefighter.”
