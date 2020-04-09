SEBRING — With dry vegetation, drought conditions and an uptick in local brush fires, county fire officials plan to ask for a burn ban.
Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor confirmed that Tuesday during the video-conference County Commission meeting. He plans to bring a requested burn ban to the Board of County Commission for approval on April 21.
Bashoor, displaying a Keetch Byram drought index map during the meeting, noted that counties in North Florida and the Panhandle have had plenty of rain, but the southern tip of Florida has received very little.
Highlands County, like the rest of Florida, was “yellow” on the map last week, just on the dry side of the mid-range, or drier, he said.
Highlands has moved to the much-drier “orange” category over the weekend, despite a soaking rain Sunday night, Bashoor said.
Over the last couple of weeks, countywide firefighters had seen an increase in brush and grass wildfires related to debris fires that got out of hand.
Last Monday, March 30, firefighters had to attend to three fires, including several acres of wildfire off Mini Ranch Road, because of unattended pile burns.
At approximately 3:15 p.m. that day, fire crews went to a possible shed fire on Fox Road, the entrance to the Silver Fox subdivision off of State Road 66, but found a large debris pile burning illegally and extinguished it, according to Highlands County Fire Rescue reports.
Shortly after that, other crews got an alert on a multiple-acre brush fire on Kenilworth Boulevard near Mini Ranch Road.
It started from a debris burn and got within 15 feet of a house, whose residents said the pile was “quite a ways” from their house but got blown toward them when the wind picked up the embers.
At the same time as the Kenilworth Boulevard/Mini Ranch Road fire, crews received word of a shed fire on Atterberry Drive off of E.O. Douglas Avenue in Sebring. It turned out to be a pile burn that escaped into three adjacent residential yards and a grove.
On that day, it was 90 degrees F outside, very dry and windy, Fire Rescue officials reported.
Last Thursday night, a fire in a travel trailer set off a brush fire on Sunflower Drive in the Sun ‘N Lakes South subdivision, south of Lake Placid.
Then, on Saturday night at about 8:30 p.m., fire crews attacked a brush fire on Albritton Road and State Road 17 in Avon Park. The cause of the fire has not been determined.
“The fire was only less than half an acre,” Bashoor told the Highlands News-Sun. “It looked bigger because the grass was tall.”
“Those fires are what spurred the discussion with Forestry, yes,” Bashoor confirmed via text to the Highlands News-Sun on Wednesday. “The reality is that the drought index keeps getting worse, and we need to do something to stop the [unpermitted] fires.”
In the meantime, cautions remain in place from both local firefighters and the Forestry Service for people to refrain from burning debris or to use extreme caution in doing so, keeping burn piles a sufficient distance from buildings, roads and woods.
Bashoor urges residents to observe the week. In addition, the Florida Forest Service and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried wants the public to educate themselves on the prevention of wildfires, which she has said are caused most often at this time of year by escaped yard debris fires.
Bashoor said anyone found responsible for a burn that gets away from them will also be responsible for the cost of fire suppression.
If it happens under a burn ban, there is also a fine, he said.
The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the parent department of Florida Forestry, reports that 796 wildfires since January have burned more than 8,574 acres in Florida.
The state allows outdoor burns under heavy restrictions, and some burns do require permits. Before striking the match, Fried recommends, learn what is legal and not.
Outdoor burns can include yard debris, such as leaves and limbs of a certain size without a permit if the weather is not windy, meets the county or city setbacks, is no more than eight feet in diameter, the fire starts after 9 a.m. and is extinguished an hour before sunset.
A source of water must be kept near the fire, and the fire must be attended until it is out.
Also, yard debris does not include any manufactured or household garbage, with such materials as lumber, rubber and/or tires.
For more details, consult the page of frequently-asked questions on open burning in the Florida Forest Service section of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services website at www.fdacs.gov.
Highlands News-Sun Staff Writer Kim Moody contributed to this story.