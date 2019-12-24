SEBRING — Jonathon Lane Bass, 24, of Sebring was arrested again on Dec. 18 after escaping from a Sebring Police Department cruiser on Dec. 11 when he was arrested for domestic battery, second or subsequent offense. Petit theft, second degree and escape charges have now been added.
Sebring police officers were called to a Valencia Avenue residence for a verbal disturbance call. Upon arrival, the victim went inside the home with an officer, and Bass and another female were outside with an officer to investigate.
According to the arrest report, the argument started when Bass, who was on a motorcycle, refused to go to the hospital for treatment. The victim insisted on calling an ambulance and the situation escalated and soon the suspect’s wife and victim were in a physical fight.
The victim said Bass allegedly punched her. Officers noted the bruises on the victim. Bass was placed under arrest and the officer was able to determine that Bass was convicted for a previous battery in July.
Bass was handcuffed and put in the back of the patrol car. While waiting to be transported, Bass was able to flee on foot while still handcuffed behind his back. Bass’ week of freedom came to an end on Wednesday, Jan. 18 when a call to the non-emergency line tipped officers off that Bass was walking around Lakeview Drive.
According to Commander Curtis Hart of the Sebring Police Department, Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and K-9 units formed a perimeter. It did not take long for law enforcement and a K-9 to find Bass. The K-9 took Bass down and he sustained minor injuries from the dog bit.
Bass was treated by county EMS and taken to Highlands County Regional Medical Center where he was cleared to head to jail.