LAKE PLACID — The fish in Lake Clay, located in the heart of Lake Placid, had some visitors on Sunday, Aug. 8. Actually, they probably wish they had hidden better or had headed up into the canals to avoid them. That’s because the South Florida Elite Team Series chose the lake for their monthly bass fishing tournament.
The club is mostly out of Naples, Florida, but they like to come to Highlands County where the fishing is always good. They have about 40 members. Not everyone of them can make it to every monthly tournament, but usually about 20-24 anglers show up at first light at the designated lake.
Club president Jim Ashpacher, of Naples, organizes the schedule to create a variety of challenges. Lake Clay is an all-purpose lake with jet ski’s zipping around and pleasure boaters. But off in the corners and in the deep spots, there’s always some lunkers waiting to be caught.
At each tournament there’s cash prizes for first, second, third, and fourth place to the team that comes in with the heaviest catch — five fish per team. Then there’s the coveted award for ‘Biggest Bass’. Sometimes the teams are two best friends, husband and wife, father and son, or whoever wants to spend about nine hours out in the 95-degree summer heat.
Ashpacher likes to fish with Edward ‘Ski’ Olesky, who happens to own the Lake Trafford Marina in Immokalee. Both of them have been fishing as long as they can remember. Olesky says he started entering tournaments back in the early ‘70s.
At 3 p.m., all the boats rushed back to the county boat ramp for ‘weigh-in’. An electronic scale was set up along with baskets to put the fish in. One by one each team produced its five best fish. They had to be alive. Once the scores were registered, the fishermen headed back down to the water. Carefully the fish were released so they can grow even bigger for the next time.
It doesn’t always work out this way, but both the heaviest fish and the ‘Big Bass’ prize went to the same team. They had 14.60 pounds of fish and the biggest of the day, a 3.5-pound winner. Kirk Santini and Johnny Gordon Jr. shared the $450 prize money for doing what they love to do – fish. Santini is a tile layer (he calls himself a stone mechanic.), while Gordon creates landscape designs. Both are from Naples.
After the boats were back on their trailers and the fish were back in the lake, the club headed to GC Grill House in Lake Placid for a well-deserved meal. It’s unclear how many of them ordered the fish.
The next tournament for the South Florida Elite Team Series will be at Harney Pond in Lakeport. That gets them out into Lake Okeechobee. Any anglers wishing to participate can call Ashpacher at 239-682-1701.