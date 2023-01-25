LAKE PLACID — Steven Bastardi died on Jan. 15 after losing his fight with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). ALS is better known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Bastardi was 64.

Bastardi was born in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. He and his wife Susan spent weekends in Lake Placid and spent the rest of the week in urban Fort Lauderdale.

