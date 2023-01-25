LAKE PLACID — Steven Bastardi died on Jan. 15 after losing his fight with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). ALS is better known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Bastardi was 64.
Bastardi was born in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. He and his wife Susan spent weekends in Lake Placid and spent the rest of the week in urban Fort Lauderdale.
Like many part-time residents, the couple fell in love with Lake Placid and moved here permanently in 1998.
The couple were very busy with the business Bastardi founded called Home Town Network, which provided internet services locally.
The Bastardis were married for 35 years.
Lake Placid Mayor John Holbrook worked with Bastardi for many years while he was on the town council. Holbrook said Bastardi’s death was a shock to him. He also said he was sad when Bastardi stopped serving on the Lake Placid Town Council.
“We lost a good member of our community,” Holbrook said. “He was a great asset to our town and Town Council. We want to give our best to his family.”
Bastardi was not afraid to put his foot down when a subject came before council he felt strongly about. He never wanted the Town of Murals to get stuck with fees that should have been shared with the county.
“I respected his opinion,” Holbrook said. “We lost a good steward.”
Arlene Tuck is a Highlands County commissioner and former Lake Placid Town councilwoman. She knew Bastardi for some 20 years. She considered him a friend and had a lot of respect for Bastardi.
“He was a very intelligent person,” Tuck said. “He always read the agenda packet (for council meetings) and was always prepared for the meetings.”
Tuck said if Bastardi didn’t know something, he would study it until he had a solid understanding of the subject.
Alison Lofton knew the Bastardis from working with them at Home Town Network for about five years. She said she was very sad when she heard of Steve’s passing.
“He lived his life the way he wanted,” Lofton said. “He was very passionate about Lake Placid. He was passionate about the internet and passionate about Susan. He was very strong in his opinions. Steve was always very compassionate and kind – you can’t ask for more than that.”
“He was a good man to have on the town council,” Tuck said. “He was very nice to work with,”
She laughed when she remembered the Blues Brothers decorations on Bastardi’s porch.
“He sure loved his little wife, Sue,” Tuck said. “Wherever you saw him, you saw her.”
Gary Freeman retired as the town’s director of utilities. He met Bastardi in 2002 when Bastardi was working on the internet in Freeman’s office when he first started working at the town. The men got to talking and became friends, that was before Bastardi was elected to the council.
Once on council, Bastardi was “integral” to the town taking over utilities from the county for areas such as Tomoka Heights and the privately held Pugh Utilities in Highway Park. Freeman said Bastardi was, in part, responsible for growing the utilities department.
“Steve was an extremely honest and frank person,” Freeman said. “You could always depend on him. You always knew where you stood with him. He was a very professional man – a great man to know.”