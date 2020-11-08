SEBRING — There’s a brand new joint in town and they’re having a pool party everyday.
BC Billiards at 248 Pomegranate Ave. is open and eager to introduce you to their world. The beautiful, 4,500 square foot pool hall has 12 tables in the building. One of them is a Snooker table, and one a showpiece, the Harley-Davidson table.
The hall is owned by Carl Andrews, Bill Dixon (who was unable to attend this interview) and JR Smith. You may know Smith from his work as the bass guitar player for Sebring metal band Covered In Black.
Long ago Smith had a vision of a store that sold all things related to pool supplies and darts. Smith and Dixon began knocking ideas back and forth. As time went on, Dixon began buying pool tables. Eventually “we had a storage shed with seven pool tables in it,” Smith recalls with a hearty laugh.
“We got started back in January,” recalls Smith. “We came in, took a look at the place and thought it was a good fit for us. There was about nine months of construction to get it to where it is right now.”
“We started Jan. 15 and just got done Oct. 24,” added Andrews.
“We still have a little way to go but we had to push for our grand opening because of a breast cancer awareness tournament (that we had scheduled).”
The event was sponsored by renowned pool shark Jeanette Lee and the APA (American Poolplayers Association). To put into perspective the significance of Lee appearing at BC Billiards, here are a few things to know about “The Black Widow” as she is known:
According to tampabay.com, Lee turned professional at 21 and within two years was ranked No. 1 in the world. She would go on to win more than 30 national and international titles, including nine-ball and trick shot titles. She won a gold medal in the 2001 World Games in Japan and was inducted into the Women’s Professional Billiards Association Hall of Fame in 2012.
She is a big deal.
Smith and Andrews continued to speak about setting things in motion.
“We started looking for a place where we could at least buy and sell tables,” Smith relates. “Me and Bill (Dixon) like to set up tables. There’s no one who really specializes in taking care of people’s pool tables so we wanted to do that. We wanted to cut into that avenue to get me out of doing carpet and flooring and into putting tables together.
“From there it went into being offered this building. At first we were thinking of only half of the building. And then, the pool hall idea came in. Once the pool hall idea came in, then we talked to Carl (Andrews),” said Smith.
“Carl is the man who runs the pool tournaments. He is the friend of the pool players in town. He said he was in so we were like, ‘well we gotta make this happen. We gotta turn this place into a pool hall.’
“They didn’t even know that this was a dream of mine for the last 15-20 years,” interjected Andrews.
“Part of the scope of our business is going to be setting up tables, delivering tables, buying and selling tables and repairing tables. It’s all part of the business,” continues Smith.
There is a back corner area known as the APA Lounge, primarily dedicated to the league players. If you prefer darts, the hall has got you covered with a room dedicated to darts only. In addition to supporting the APA, BC Billiards also supports the Highlands County Dart Association (HCDA)
“To me,” states Andrews, “this is the classic size pool hall. Growing up you had to have 10 tables to even be considered a pool hall.”
Adding to that thought Smith says, “we’re family friendly. You can bring the whole family in here on a Friday night and I guarantee you there won’t be any trouble. This definitely won’t be a gangster hangout, this definitely won’t be a nightclub. It’s gonna remain a pool hall.”
The billiard hall sells beer, wine, soda, water, candy and salty snacks. They also sell cues, balls, gloves, shirts, accessories, darts, dart accessories, dart boards, pool tables. Anything in the realm of pool and darts, we sell. We also buy and trade tables. Additionally, the hall is wheelchair accessible.
“We’re also going to have memberships. There will be time slots where members can come in during those times and play for free,” Smith concludes.
For more information on BC Billiards call 863-304-8672. The pool hall is open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.