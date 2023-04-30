May is National Bike Month, and a chance for everyone out there to brush off their bikes and start riding in the spring weather.
In South Central Florida, every month is a cycling month, even in the winter. One difference after May is the lower level of stress and relative greater safety on the roads.
“It’s seasonal,” said Dan Andrews of Legacy Cycles in Sebring. “People’s patience is not the same in the winter as in the summer.”
Traffic is heavier in the winter, too, and congestion makes all drivers more tense, which reduces safety for those on human-powered two-wheel vehicles.
Even though traffic may reduce in May and the summer months, danger is still there on the roads. In 2022, there were 20 local bicycle crashes; three of them fatal.
This year, there has been 11 bicycle crashes, with none of them fatal.
Not becoming a statistic takes strategy, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the National Safety Council (NSC), the Florida Department of Transportation, The League of American Bicyclists and the Florida Bicycle Association.
They all put out safety tips designed to keep riders on their wheels and out of harm’s way. The Bicyclist League recommends the following five “Rules of the Road”:
• Follow the law — Whether for sport, commuting or recreation, cyclists have the same rights and responsibilities as drivers, so obey traffic signals and stop signs, ride with traffic, cyclists should use the rightmost lane or shoulder headed in the direction they are going.
• Be predictable — Make intentions clear to everyone by riding in a straight line, not swerving between parked cars, signaling turns and checking behind well before turning or changing lanes.
• Be conspicuous — Cyclists should ride where people can see them and wear bright clothing; use a front white light, red rear light and reflectors when visibility is poor; make eye contact with others, and don’t ride on sidewalks (with the exception of multi-use paths).
• Think ahead — Anticipate what drivers, pedestrians, and other people on bikes will do next, whether watching for turning vehicles or riding outside the door zone of parked cars. Look out for debris, potholes, and other road hazards, and cross railroad tracks at right angles.
• Ride ready — Check that tires are sufficiently inflated, brakes are working, chain is running smoothly and that quick release levers are closed. Carry tools and supplies that are appropriate for the ride, and always wear a helmet.
Other rules include making sure the bike fits the rider, is in good working order and has properly-inflated tires.
Wear bright and reflective clothing and secure both shoe laces and pants legs to keep them out of gears and chains.
Also, use a backpack or luggage rack to secure belongings and keep hands free to steer, operate brakes and make hand signals.
Andrews said most of Highlands’ more avid road-riding cyclists already have a Garmin brand or similar GPS bicycling computer installed on their handlebars.
The typical “head unit,” he said, sells for $199. They usually buy the radar unit as an upgrade: $199 without a camera and $399 with one.
The advantage of a radar unit, he said, is that it picks up movement and big metallic objects and feeds speed and proximity information into the handlebar unit, along with an audio alert in time for the cyclist to evade.
“The downfall is that the tech is not inexpensive,” Andrews said. “It’s a full-blown radar.”
Down the road, Andrews said, he expects the price to drop, making it possible for all cyclists to have one on their bikes.
Other things that help cyclists stay safe, Andrews said, include staying on roads with good wide shoulders and/or riding in groups for greater visibility.
The advantage of Highlands County, he said, is that a block or two off U.S. 27, riders will find back roads with little traffic. The downside there, he said, is that those roads rarely have paved shoulders or multi-use paths.
County Engineer J.D. Langford said many of those roads are scheduled to be widened and given paved shoulders or paths, but not this year and not all at once. Cyclists will want to plan their rides to avoid roads that don’t have that safety feature.
U.S. 27 has a bike lane on certain stretches and paved shoulders in urban areas, Langford said, but those only work as well as the riders who use them, as long as riders follow the above-mentioned rules of the road.