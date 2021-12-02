Be alert to a smooth tongue
In the last few weeks, we have seen the American justice system work. A young white man arrested for political and racial reasons was cleared of all immoral, diabolical accusations. Three white men who ran down a Black jogger were sentenced to prison for their crime.
“Racist” is the favorite accusation of the left when things don’t go their way. Anti-Semitism hangs around the neck of the Democrats. That is racism against the Jewish nation, who they openly hate. Speaking of racism, Islam: The Quran itself preaches violence against people who don’t believe in Mohammed, you convert to Islam, or they kill you. They promote terrorism.
A Muslim, Rashida Talib, has an obscene, offensive mouth for a lady to say nothing about a member of Congress. Ilhan Omar, another Muslim, married her brother, according to the FBI, so he could obtain a green card. If she did, it is a felony with a prison sentence. Her personal life has been under scrutiny since she was sent to Congress in 2018. FBI records indicate she lived with both men at the same time. There are two more Muslims serving in the house. Why? When terrorism is part of their basic beliefs. Ayanna Pressley is ultra-radical in her views of the function of government. Add Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a member of the Democratic Socialist of America, a waitress and bartender, her training to serve in the House of Representatives. Bernie Sanders, another democratic socialist, known for his opposition to economic inequality and neoliberalism. Neoliberalism is for eliminating price controls, deregulating capital markets, and lowering trade barriers. Their ideology is influenced by the World Bank, World Trade Organization and other agencies of the United Nations. Does America want the United Nations dictating our policies?
The Democrats want to give the illegals pouring in over the border the right to vote. Now is the time to demand voter ID.
America has an election coming up in less than a year. Be part of a grassroots conservative movement of freedom-loving American citizens, to put down this Marxist movement. Investigate the candidate you vote for, call and write, and let them know what you want. Remember, you will live under the decisions they make.
Be alert to a smooth tongue and do your part to make America first again in the world. It is time to stand up for American principles.
Betty Hendsbee
Sebring