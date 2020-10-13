Allow me the time to share a radical thought with you. This election year has given us two fine catchphrases: “Make America Great Again” and “Build Back Better.”
Let’s assist both of these fine thoughts by doing one thing; buy American cars, assembled by American workers for American companies! It has a two-fold benefit. It would increase employment and give our American companies needed revenue for research and development of our future transportation.
Kinda hard to be a true flag waver as you drive your Asiamobile [sic] to Walmart! Haven’t we supported and subsidized that part of the world enough in the last 75 years?
C’mon, be a true patriot, be American, buy American!
Howard Edick
Sebring