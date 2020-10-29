I have been writing to this outlet for years telling you about broadcasters of the media and writers to this platform calling the party on the left, democratic. I have tried to drill into your heads that there is absolutely nothing democratic about them. Isn't it obvious by now, to you, that they are true blue socialists who want to ruin the very structure that has made America the greatest Country on this planet?
Just look at what is going on with our beloved and much needed law enforcement officers. Every time they do their jobs in taking down an armed criminal, riots break out. And who are the rioters? We've all seen the TV coverage, they are mostly young white kids supporting BLM. Why? Because that is what they have been indoctrinated in our institutions of higher marxism, communism good, capitalism bad, and parents, you are paying for it.
If we don't go vote these lefties down, America is over as we know it. The senate minority leader (I use that term loosely) promised that all bets are off and everything is on the table. That includes packing the Supreme Court to their favor, making D.C. a state, which is unconstitutional, and Puerto Rico a state as well, so they can forever control the country. No one will have a voice ... no one! It will be the will of the likes of Nancy Pelosi, A.O.C. and Chuck U. Schumer. Is that what you want for your kids and grandkids? It will be total Communism forever.
They hate the Constitution and the Bill of Rights for what they stand for. They stand in their way of total domination over you and me, you know, deplorables. The Constitution limits what government cannot do. They do not limit what we, as citizens, can do. They want to totally dominate us so they will have supreme power forever.
If the voters of this country don't get their heads out of a place where the sun doesn't shine, we might as well go to all the national cemeteries and spit and urinate on all the grave markers of our military who have died for this great country to keep it great and free.
Be careful what you vote for America!
Dave Doty
Lake Placid