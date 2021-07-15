This should concern every American, of every faith.
In 2017 the New York Post reported, “Democrats still haven’t faced their God problem.” In 2003, they removed God from their platform. In 2012, “God given” was out. In 2020, they are more left than ever, moving to Socialism, Black Lives Matter, a Marxist movement that is committed to overthrowing America into a cultural and political change.
America has witnessed the collapse of socialist countries. The Soviet Union beginning a century ago and three modern countries that tried it ultimately rejected socialism: Israel, India and the United Kingdom. Margaret Thatcher observed, “the problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people’s money.” Check out www.heritage.org , “What Americans Must Know About Socialism.” Then why would any American vote for a member of the Democratic Socialists of America Party, that believes in the abolition of capitalism. Such as Bernie Sanders, Ocasio Cortes, Rashida Thaib, llhan Omar. Rashida Thaib has a vulgar mouth that is an embarrassment to her position as a representative of America’s congress.
We are told if we don’t spend trillions of dollars the planet won’t last 12 years, that icebergs are melting because of climate change and some of our cities will be under water and we have to listen to the scientists.
There is a saying, “You can believe whatever you like, but the truth remains the truth; no matter how sweet the lie may taste.”
Our nation was founded on biblical standards. God does not change, “the same yesterday, today, and forever.” In the beginning, God created the world. He spoke and created a man and a woman and said, “they shall be one flesh.” Genesis 2:24. That discredits transgenderism.
God also said, “ And made of all nations one blood for men to dwell upon the earth.” Acts 17:26. That discredits Critical Race Theory.
As for climate change, God said, “he gave to the sea his, that the waters should not pass his commandment.” Also, Jeremiah 5:22 says, He “placed the sand for the bound of the sea by a perpetual degree.”
Lies may taste good but truth is truth. We have the freedom to believe what we want to believe, but to our own peril.
Psalms 33:12 Blessed is the nation whose God is the LORD.
Betty Hendsbee
Sebring