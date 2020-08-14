SEBRING — The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office wants residents to beware of a possible scam disguised as a voters’ poll.
Residents have reported getting calls from an automated voice asking them to press “1” if they are happy with the current president or “2” if they are not.
An alert from the Sheriff’s Office suggested that providing a universal yes-or-no question would ensure the callers would get ahold of everyone in the community.
Whichever choice residents make, the call is then directed to a live person who asks for monetary donations. The alert states that the person is not very willing to answer questions about who they represent.
“While we can’t be sure this is a true scam, it sure sounds like one,” the Sheriff’s Office states. “If it is a political group trying to raise donations, it sure is a weird way to go about it.”
Residents are advised, if they want to donate to any candidates, that they have many ways to do so and be certain their money will go where they want it to go, not into some unknown person’s account.