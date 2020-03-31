Over the last few weeks I’ve been searching for things to occupy my time. Since I used to work, I’ve found myself with hours every day to fill with activities (or to hangout on my couch doing nothing). Recently I found myself at such a loss for activities to fill my time with, I began searching for interesting rocks and baubles while walking my dogs.
The plan was to paint the items I found to help create a cuter, more interesting display for the ceramic frog that sits on my front step. After looking around for a while, I had my supplies. A rock, a broken piece of tile, and a smooth piece of wood.
Really these items were nothing but trash and debris. But, with the help of some acrylic paint I was able to turn them into miniature pieces of recycled art. I set up my painting station on my back porch, set a fan out there and listened to some music.
I turned a small misshapen rock into some adorable flowers and greenery, the piece of tile became a fish in some water, and the piece of wood was turned into a water scene, complete with lily pads and cattails. All done freehand, and without any planning.
I’m the kind of person who knows that if you plan out what you’re going to do ahead of time it will turn out better, but still ignores that information. Something about doing art freehand feels better to me I guess. And that’s coming from someone with very limited artistic abilities.
Something I really enjoyed about the experience was mixing the colors together and seeing them in the natural light. Usually I paint inside, but the light inside has a much more yellow tint to it. Seeing the colors in the outdoors made picking which colors to use easier, and I could decide more clearly.
Overall however, the best part of the whole experience was being able to do something new and interesting with my new found time off. In all honesty, the activity probably only took a max of two hours from start to finish, including coming up with the idea and finding the materials.
But at the end of it, I felt like I had done something with my time rather than wasted it. After spending so many days in a row without a real schedule or any truly productive plans, it was nice to sit down and complete an activity start to finish, even if it was only productive in the sense that my front step is that much nicer looking.
I think we should all make an effort to try and fill our days with activities. I know I can’t be the only one who’s been sitting around watching Netflix for a little too long. Learning to enjoy our time to do things just for the heck of it isn’t something I think any of us thought we’d have to do. But it is, and it’s worth it.