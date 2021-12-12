SEBRING — Strings of street lights, even stop lights, may blink a bright red and green this season, but you want to avoid the red and white lights of fire engines.
Local fire departments have reported going to a couple of houses this year for cooking related incidents, including someone last weekend who switched on an oven, forgetting it had a pot of oil left in it.
Capt. Austin Maddox of the Sebring Fire Department said the same caution people used at Thanksgiving should be used at Christmas and other family holidays where cooking is a major part of the celebration, and a home full of family can cause distractions. He also gives a warning to people who plan to deep-fry a turkey, whether they did it already for Thanksgiving or not.
Cook carefully
As always, use a small bird — 8-10 pounds — that's properly thawed to prevent the ice from turning into a fireball of superheated steam in the oil. Make sure the frying site is 10 feet or more from the house, garage, deck, fence or trees and free of bystanders. Make sure you lower the turkey into the oil before heating it and have a fire extinguisher handy.
Also, put on safety glasses, oven mitts and an apron, and carefully gauge the amount of oil needed, to prevent overflow when the turkey goes in. Make sure to cook the turkey to the required temperature, and take your time with any action you take. Don't drink, and don't walk away from the frying turkey.
Likewise, the National Fire Protection Association recommends people never leave the kitchen while cooking on the stovetop, especially if frying or sautéing in oil. Use timers to monitor cooking times, and keep flammable objects — oven mitts, wooden utensils, wrappers and towels — at least three feet from the cooking area.
Also, do not wear long sleeves or hanging fabrics that can ignite, and keep children at least three feet from the stove — out of the kitchen, if possible — to prevent burns or injuries.
When cooking, keep a lid beside the pan to cover and smother a fire. If you have to use it, don't lift the lid until the pan has cooled for a long time. Never, ever, throw water or use a fire extinguisher on a cooking fire. For an oven fire, turn off the heat and keep the door closed until the fire goes out completely.
Light wisely
Maddox also warns people to be careful of their holiday lights, checking for broken or torn insulation on the wires and reading package instructions to ensure they don't plug too many strings together in a chain or too many chains into a surge protector or power strip.
This is especially true, Maddox said, if you are using a real tree this year. Live trees must have the bottom of the trunk resting in a water-filled stand, which the owner constantly refills to keep the tree green, and less prone to catching fire.
Dec. 1 was National Christmas Lights Day, a time for people to get out their holiday lights, check them, and throw away any strings that don't work. NFPA reports that faulty lights cause 40% of Christmas tree fires, so it's safest to simply replace old or damaged lights. Check for frayed or cracked cords, broken insulation or missing bulbs before you plug them in.
Be aware that most manufacturers recommend plugging in no more than three sets of lights into a single chain, to avoid problems with overheating, NFPA recommends. It depends on the strand's wattage and the capacity of the plug. Some strands say "for indoor use only" or "for indoor or outdoor use." Make sure you don't use any indoor-only lights for outdoor displays.
When you hang outdoor lights on your roof, don’t use nails or screws to secure them, because those can puncture the wires and cause them to fail or short out. Instead, use clips.
Also, don't run lights or extension cords through windows or doors, which can pinch and break the wires or cords, making them a safety and fire hazard. Always remember to turn lights off at night. They are not meant to be left on for prolonged periods or overnight.
Safe decor
Take care with holiday decorations to make sure they are flame resistant or flame retardant, especially if candles are a part of your decor. It's best to keep lit candles away from decorations and other things that can burn. Keep children away from lit candles, and keep any matches and lighters up high in a locked cabinet.
As with string lights, blow out lit candles before going to bed, and preferably, any time you leave the room.
Also, keep decorations away from any heat source, such as a heater, fireplace or cooking surface.
Smoking
If anyone visiting you smokes, please ask them to smoke outside and to keep their materials with them, away from children. Provide deep ashtrays, if needed, and wet cigarette butts with water before discarding them.
Most of all, have working, frequently-tested smoke alarms in your house. If you have a fire, you'll have an early warning to get out.