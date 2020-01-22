In answer to guest columnist letter in the Jan. 17 Highlands News -Sun, I have a few questions to ask the writer and hope they have the courage to have a meaningful dialogue on my opinions.
Why does anyone holding far-left radical views immediately denigrate all Christians claiming we dislike, disdain, or hate anyone that does not hold to the teachings of Jesus Christ. We tell you the facts; it's up to you to believe the Bible or not! We hate that you don't, but as the Good Man of Nazareth said love them and pray for them, but don't worry, we won't kill you if you don't!
Why do all left-wing radicals point out the mote in President Trump's eye but overlook the lies, navigation around and through our constitution, etc. log in the eyes of past presidents. God wants us to be kind, not stupid!
Why would you say Trump thinks he is king and not remember the last guy in the office? Refer to the the last sentence of the previous paragraph for clarification.
Why do you tell us to fact check with mostly far-left radical news sources?
Hopefully I will see you in church.
Jay Broker
Sebring