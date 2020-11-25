Back in the 1950’s when television was a baby, there were various entertainers who each had 15-minute shows. Eventually, these shows grew to become 30-minute and 60-minute shows.
But, when they were only 15 minutes each, singer Perry Como graced the screen with his melodious voice. I distinctly remember one little song that he sang that went, “Fifty, nifty United States from thirteen American colonies.” This song has stayed in my mind all these years and is so appropriate for our political climate today.
This is what we are, 50 nifty United States. Why don’t we act accordingly. We should all be working together, helping each other and the world. As I have written before, this has been our destiny since World War II. Why can’t the members of the Senate and the House of Representatives come together to make this nation truly whole, sane and a place where all people have the same opportunity to better their lives?
These two august bodies are in Washington to make this happen. That is their job.
We all should have the chance, as people say, “To make something of ourselves.” This is a large and wealthy country and there is no reason why each and every one of us should not have the chance to reach our goals and dreams. We have elected a man, Joe Biden, who will help to make that happen. Let’s all be open and listen to each other.
Donald J. Trump tried to tear us apart. Let Joe Biden bring us together.
Judith Eckstein
Sebring