More of the same severe afternoon thunderstorms will likely roll into Highlands County throughout the rest of the week and weekend.
Highlands County Emergency Management sent out severe thunderstorm warnings for Wednesday night and warned people to stay prepared for severe weather.
The warning on Wednesday stated that an upper-level disturbance overhead and a stalled frontal boundary to the north of Florida continues to support afternoon thunderstorms across the Peninsula.
Also, colder-than-normal temperatures aloft may help isolated storms produce large hail and damaging wind gusts.
The unstable pattern is expected to continue through the weekend as other disturbances are expected to move across the region and may produce another round of storms.
Emergency Management has warned people to beware of large hail and damaging winds between 2-8 p.m. each day.
Storms escalate quickly, Emergency Management said: Be prepared and stay safe.
- When alerted to a storm, get inside a sturdy building immediately.
- Do not drive through flooded areas.
- Stay away from windows once indoors.
- If a building isn’t nearby, get inside a vehicle.
- Avoid using electronic devices connected to an electrical outlet.