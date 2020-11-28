I just read an "opinion" here yesterday, unfortunately, my "friend" is very misinformed. Notwithstanding, the presser stating "Hugo Chavez" (who died in 2013), "Venezuela, and Cuba, all plotted to overturn the election." Bizarre, yet fitting, at "4 Seasons," between the porn shop and crematorium. If there were "credible" evidence of fraud, why weren't they presented in court? Cases were brought into court, wherein a judge asks, "are you alleging fraud"? And in all instances, the answer from counsels have all been the same – "No."
Misleading, mixed messaging, repeating Russian propaganda has not "panned out" in court, but has been excoriated by Trump-appointed judges, to counsel representing "Trump & Co." The consequences of "lying to a judge in court" are certainly not worth losing licenses and possible jail time, for the counsel of any party. Regurgitating conspiracy theories are harmful and misleading rhetoric, is not productive, and will only further divide us.
I think the comical, yet dangerous, "Bizarro Show" of "Melting Rudy and Co.," even pushed Trump to disavow the "team" from his effort. This whole "reality show" production was a global embarrassment, but now has been become one of the world's most unforgettable and damaging moments to our reputation as a Democracy, on the World Stage, including to allies.
Yes, Sir, the election is over. Certified and going through the proper channels, it's a done deal. "Stealing an election," Democrats would have taken all seats on the ballot, not just Trump; please try to rationalize that, if at all comprehensible. IMO (In my opinion).
Michelle Gresham
Avon Park