Watching the news, reading the newspaper, everything is about COVID-19. Reading D-R Media CEO David Dunn-Rankin’s columns about small business, I realized that while I don’t agree with his characterization that the government has chosen winners and losers, I do agree with him that we must help our local businesses to any extent that we can.
I don’t believe the government chose big business over local businesses. I believe they chose goods and services that are considered essential to the quality of life and the main purveyors of those goods and services happen to be large corporations. That said, I would always rather buy something from a local business than from a corporate giant. I like the idea of having a relationship with the local business owner and being able to walk in and talk with the owner whether it’s the hardware store, fishing tackle store or whatever.
We do need to try to figure out how to help our local businesses. It is a difficult situation because businesses survive and thrive by providing goods and services in exchange for money. If we can’t purchase (or they can’t sell) their goods and services how do we support them and their employees? Their overhead, such as rent, payroll, utility bills, insurance, etc. continues. If they stop their payroll, then their employees will need our support.
One thing we can do, once the stay-at-home order is lifted and the local businesses are open again, is to make a real effort to buy from the mom-and-pop stores instead of from the national retailers. Visit locally owned businesses instead of the chains. You won’t be able to get everything from a locally owned business. You will have to visit the big box stores for some things but that will help them keep their employees too.
Special note to retired people: Highlands County has a higher-than-average population of retired folks, including myself. While this means we are on a fixed income, it also means, to a great extent, that our budgets are not affected by unemployment. Much of the decision to issue stay-at-home orders was due to the fact that the virus is more deadly to older people. That means at least to some extent, these businesses are closed and people are out of work in an effort to protect us older folks. As such, we, the retired, should be leading the effort to support local businesses once the stay-at-home order is lifted. If you’ve been putting off a big purchase, home repair, landscaping project or whatever, please consider doing business with a local company as soon as the stay-at-home order is lifted. By the way, I don’t really feel that my wife and I should each get a check from the government for $1,200 but since we are, you can bet we’ll be spending every nickel of it in Highlands County.
Eventually, this virus will be a thing of the past. As is nearly always the case with us Americans, we come together during times of adversity and we defeat the enemy.
When things are normal, we fight about politics and religion and science and sports teams. Americans as a whole are like a typical family in that we can fight among ourselves about all kinds of things but if threatened by an outside enemy we are quick to defend and protect each other.
Tim Dowling is a Sebring resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun, but in this case, we agree whole heartedly.