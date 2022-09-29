SEBRING — As Hurricane Ian passes through, power may go out.
If you have a generator, you may get to maintain some level of comfort while lines get repaired, provided you use the generator safely.
It’s possible to poison yourself and die from carbon monoxide if you don’t use a generator properly. It happened before, after Hurricane Irma, the last major storm to hit Highlands County.
On Sept. 16, 2017, the Highlands News-Sun reported that neighbors of a 62-year-old Sebring man found him in his house, dead, possibly from carbon monoxide.
Although that cause of death was not confirmed, Highlands County Sheriff’s officials said the man was using a generator inside his garage.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states at CDC.gov under “Carbon Monoxide” that portable back-up generators produce the poisonous, odorless, colorless gas, which kills without warning. It claims the lives of hundreds of people every year and makes thousands more ill.
Also, that September, the Highlands News-Sun reported that a 67-year-old man got severe burns while trying to refuel a generator.
In the first instance, Sheriff’s officials said it is never a good idea to run a generator in any enclosed part of the house. Instead, they should sit well outside of the house, more than 20 feet away from the house and from doors or windows, the CDC states.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission at CPSC.gov states that one portable generator can produce the same amount of carbon monoxide as hundreds of cars, and 81% of generator-related deaths happen in residential locations.
Know the symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning: headaches, dizziness, shortness of breath, nausea, vomiting and fatigue. If you feel symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, leave right away before the gas makes you unconscious.
The CDC and CPSC both recommend using carbon monoxide detectors in your home, making sure they function properly. If the alarm beeps, get out immediately and vent the house.
Sheriff’s officials said, after the above incidents, that people who keep a generator close to their home, worried about a generator getting stolen, should know that that has not been a problem in Highlands County, so far.
Anyone thinking of stealing a generator should remember that criminal penalties are enhanced during a state of emergency, officials said. Stealing at night also violates curfew.
In the case of the man who got burned, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) states at OSHA.gov that generators get hot while running and remain hot for long periods after shutting them off.
Generator fuels, such as gasoline and kerosene, can ignite when spilled on hot engine parts. Before refueling, shut your generator down and wait for it to cool.
As with any internal-combustion engine machine, always read the owner’s manual first and follow the manufacturer’s recommended precautions and procedures.
And since the generator is run during and after disasters that may have had heavy precipitation, only operate generators in dry areas away from rain or floodwaters.
Make sure you only use outdoor-rated extension cords to carry power from the generator.