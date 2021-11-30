SEBRING — Since the advent of online shopping, customers have had a myriad of methods to avoid identity and financial theft.
That hasn’t stopped thieves from trying to obtain identity information or financial data to steal from online users, or even disreputable sellers from not delivering what they promised in the online listing. Officials at the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office said this area hasn’t seen a large number of identity theft cases, at least not in massive amounts, but still warn local online customers to be careful with their purchases.
Typically, online financial and/or identity theft cases mean filing a report to the local sheriff’s office or police department, after which your financial institution can reimburse lost funds and you can begin to rebuild your lost credit or identity. It’s better not to let it get to that point, officials said.
“It’s a little extra work, but it’s your money,” said Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Scott Dressel. “If you want to make sure that your money doesn’t disappear, it may be worth an extra few minutes.”
That means checking to make sure you’re shopping on reputable sites, using a credit card with built-in fraud protection instead of a debit card, and not giving out just the payment information the seller needs to complete a sale and an address to ship a product.
“Anything else,” Dressel said of information, “and they’re probably going to sell it.”
People should be especially suspicious of any seller or online site that requires a Social Security number or other such identifying information. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS), who have put out tips on keeping data secure and saving money online, report that the law allows you to dispute charges and temporarily withhold payment while your dispute is investigated. Some companies cap your liability at $50 if someone uses your card without authorization. Others may waive the charges entirely.
FDACS recommends you only buy from web addresses that begin with “https.” The “s” stands for “secure” and means your information is encrypted before it is transmitted.
If possible, set up your credit cards so you get mobile phone alerts anytime a credit card gets used. Most cards are set up to check accounts online. Dressel suggests you do that more often at this time of year. If possible, adjust the notifications on your financial phone apps to push more alerts to you for a while.
When you’re ready to shop online, FDACS recommends you set a budget, the maximum you want to spend including shipping costs, and stay under that. Look for online coupon codes, searching with terms like “coupons,” “discounts,” or “free shipping.”
Also, take time to compare products and resist the online tendency to purchase on impulse. Type a product into a search engine with keywords like “review,” “compliant” or “scam,” and read reviews carefully.
Shop from home or a trusted location. Dressel said shopping on public WiFi is always a bad idea. It is very insecure, while home internet is password-protected.
Also, if you are not home a lot, get your items shipped somewhere else, like work or an at-home neighbor, so packages are not sitting on your porch for a long period of time. It also helps keep the surprise from being spoiled if you have someone at home who collects and opens packages.
If you buy off Amazon, eBay or a similar site, check the seller, Dressel suggests. People pay good for reviews, so look for outside reviews like the Better Business Bureau. Even if a seller is on Amazon, that doesn’t mean Amazon has recently vetted them or that the seller doesn’t have issues.
FDACS also recommends you double-check terms of the deal, including return policies. If there are problems, try to resolve them directly with the seller. If you can’t resolve it, file a complaint at www.FloridaConsumerHelp.com or call 1-800-HELP-FLA or 1-800-FL-AYUDA (Spanish).
Do your due diligence, Dressel said. It’s extra work and extra steps to take, but worth it if you’re buying through a company you’ve never heard of.