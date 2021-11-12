A friend of mine who was going through training to be a flight attendant for United Airlines was instructed many times over to “Be the Brand.” As she explained it to me, the idea was that while she was in uniform and performing her duties, she represented United Airlines and what the company stood for, representing the brand. In a competitive air travel market, the customer service and interactions of the people most in contact with the public made the biggest difference.
The brand is the thing we often identify with a product or service. When I came back into Sebring last weekend from a training program in Daytona, I was surprised to see so many Ferraris on the roads around Sebring. It is not unusual to see exotic high-performance cars in Sebring with the race track nearby, but there were more Ferraris than normal. As I pulled onto Golfview Road by the Inn on the Lakes and saw their sign, “Welcome Ferrari Club of America,” it started me thinking about the Ferrari brand. It has an image, a history, and they are not your average vehicle to use around town. Owning one, if you have the dispensable income, makes a statement. They are compact, highly engineered, and require specialized maintenance from an approved dealer. You are buying performance and an image of the brand.
The Golden Arches of McDonald’s is also a brand we are familiar with. We know what to expect when we go there. I bet you can hear the music of the jingle in your mind. “We have the meats” or years earlier “Where’s the beef” says Arby’s loud and clear. The “Heartland” for Chevrolet and tough for “Ford Tough” are the messages brought forward to support the image and brand.
Business and industry spend major amounts of money and resources promoting and protecting their brand. There is comfort in a brand of a service or product and knowing it will deliver what you expect. There is also the frustration of having the brand not meet expectations. The effort to build, promote and maintain a brand can all be lost in a very short time if something goes wrong with the service or product. In our world of instant posts on the various social platforms, a brand can be destroyed instantly even if it is not the truth. A successful brand will meet or exceed expectations consistently.
We all have our own brands, titles, labels or roles in our lives. My brand is being a husband, a dad and a good Christian. I have lots of other roles and things I do, but those three rise above all others. The challenges in life will test my brands, and living up to the expectations requires consistent effort and care. My brand is a work in progress even as I move through my 70s.
We all have come through a challenging time that has tested our personal brands. We live in a divided world where many are holding on to their brand no matter what. Is there a “self-correction” in the future to minimize the divide, who knows? You can always hope there will be.
I’ll admit, this article is a bit different than many of the others I have written. Blame it on all the little Italian sports cars running around. The idea of a brand representing an image and what it projects, brought me back to my friend at United Airlines, learning to “Be the Brand.” Be the best, serve as best you can and remember what and who you represent. So, what is your brand, and is it honestly projecting all you want it to?
