Just a two-hour drive from our area is a birding mecca that also offers an amazing array of activities for the whole family. From beach combing to birding, hiking to biking, camping and history, this Pinellas County park boasts so many interesting things to do.
We were visiting to go birding as this park is well known for the diversity of birds seen on a daily basis. With a bird list upwards of 300+ species, from warblers to shorebirds and raptors to waders, it is the rare, feathered beauties that draw birding enthusiasts from across the globe.
An important stopover for weary flyers, the park is on the migration route for multitudes of birds which are making their way across the Gulf of Mexico to breeding grounds in the U.S. and Canada. We are currently in the height of spring migration, so it is a phenomenal time to make this a day trip for your birding pleasure.
Tanagers- such as the scarlet tanager we spotted- to flycatchers like the Eastern flycatcher we also saw, even orioles can be seen. We were fortunate enough to spot a pair of orchard orioles which included a first-year male, which has plumage that differs from a full adult. Thankful for the knowledgeable members of our Highlands County Audubon Society who organized the day, I was able to put a few more feathers in my cap and add several life list birds.
As we patrolled and searched for birds, I noted so many other birders out and about. The camaraderie was evident as groups saw clusters of folks with binoculars trained on trees and stopped to quietly inquire what we had found. As we chatted and pointed out our bird of interest, they would provide tips on where they had seen specific birds earlier in the day. Delighted by the helpful information, we’d head off to those locations and every time we found the bird.
If you’ve ever thought of going birding but don’t know how or where to start, attending a meeting of the Highlands County Audubon Society or joining a birding walk at Highlands Hammock State Park is a great first step. In addition to helpful tips and suggestions, you’ll also meet new people with a similar interest and adventurous spirit. Birding is a hobby that can become a lifelong passion because it offers an amazing diversity based on time of year, location, weather and so many other factors. It is a fantastic way to enjoy the outdoors and is easily adjusted for all physical abilities. I hope to spot you in my binoculars one day and hear about what birds you’ve seen lately.