SEBRING — The Bealls Outlet store in Sebring, under the leadership of Store Manager Anthony Rodriguez and Supervisor Deneen Davis, has been collecting toys for children in the community facing a variety of hardships and healing from trauma. Bealls Outlet shoppers were encouraged to donate toys throughout the holiday shopping season, with over $600-worth of toys collected overall.
On Thursday, two over-sized, wrapped boxes filled with children’s toys were donated to the Champion for Children Foundation. Such gifts are an incredible blessing to families in Highlands County who have children battling various illnesses, recovering from loss, and healing from unsafe conditions.
The Champion for Children Foundation serves over 4,000 children throughout the community each year, addressing key issues affecting the safety and sustainability of families such as abuse, violence, serious health concerns, homelessness, and more. The community’s generous giving and support share a lifetime of blessings and hope with our children.