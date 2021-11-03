Just two years ago, it would have seemed like science fiction, like an episode of ‘Star Wars’ or ‘The Twilight Zone.’ Here in the fall of 2021, many of us have had two COVID shots, one flu shot, a booster shot, and the double shingles shot. Lots of us have survived COVID-19 and we are trying to dodge each new variant. We have been taking extra vitamins and supplements made from weeds, berries, twigs, and other stuff we can’t even pronounce and trying to eat healthy as we continue to isolate at home.
We’re good to go, right? Not so fast.
Many of us are working from home as our PJs become our ‘casual Friday’ attire and we stop coloring our hair or start growing a beard. When we do go out, we sometimes almost get lost. Haven’t you missed a turn recently, momentarily lost in your own town, what with road closures and detours that seem to have sprung up since you last ventured out? In stores, we sometimes don’t recognize friends and neighbors and we can tell they are trying to recognize us too, behind our masks, maybe sporting our ‘real’ hair.
We have quarantined, elbow bumped, and resisted hugging for what seems like an eternity. Never mind air kisses. We have canceled family reunions and long-anticipated travel plans. We have tried to beat down a creeping paranoia fueled by too much confusing TV news 24 hours a day, threatening to overwhelm us as ‘this thing’ drags on. Every sink in the house shares counter space with bottles of hand soap, alcohol, Lysol spray ... sometimes all three. I even spray my mailbox handle and it’s red flag with Lysol, hoping to safeguard my mail carrier and myself from anything ‘sneaking into my home on my mail.’ Yeah, so the virus doesn’t last long on anything? You tell me, how long is ‘not long?’ Every day the word on that changes. Wouldn’t it be a blessing if the virus droplets were, say, neon pink, so we could see them?
That’s the problem. We can’t see it but we can sense it ... lurking out there somewhere ready to pounce. Here’s the thing. There simply are few guarantees in life. Instead, we have to take a leap of faith – in medicine, scientific research, and our government’s management of this crisis. To whatever degree we can. We can only hope we are making the right decisions based on getting accurate information.
So here we stand – laughing till we cry, crying till we laugh. Hopeful but vigilant, battered but not broken, even now. Worn to a frazzle but so close, so very close, to the finish line. Feet don’t fail us now.
In the meantime, beam me up Scotty ...
Miss Jane “Sam” Heede is a resident of Spring Lake.