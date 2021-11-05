SEBRING — Residents off Lakewood and Hammock roads in Sebring have gotten used to wildlife, but have seen more bears in the last year, especially this week.
Laura Hare got a remote alert Monday from her surveillance cameras and saw bears in real-time video, trying to access her and her husband’s screened patio, which wasn’t storing any food or garbage.
“These bears aren’t messing around,” Hare wrote on social media alongside a video of the visitors.
She set off an alarm on the motion-detecting camera, she said, but it took about five minutes to scare them away.
After living off Lakewood Road for 19 years, Hare said she only started noticing bears in the last three after they showed up in the front yard. Their motion-activated flood lights went off one night and her husband found a bear just outside the front door.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) personnel went out into the area this week, said Luke Tucker, who lives near Hare. They handed out door hangers with information on how not to attract or provoke the animals.
“I actually just moved out here this year,” Tucker said. “The FWC came and said they are more active.”
The Highlands News-Sun contacted the FWC for comment on Thursday but did not get a reply. Previous FWC statements hold that bears look for more food in the fall to prepare for winter by consuming extra calories and packing on fat. They will eat whatever is convenient, and garbage provides more calories and less effort than foraging in the woods.
“Obviously, they want a quick snack in people’s trash cans,” Tucker said.
On www.myfwc.com, tips to avoid attracting bears include not leaving garbage cans, food or anything that smells like food outside the house; cleaning barbecue grills thoroughly; removing bird/wildlife feeders; feeding pets indoors, and putting electric fencing around gardens, compost piles or livestock.
Marlene Welborn and her husband, Mike, have lived 28 years on Lockman Boulevard, and have seen all kinds of wildlife: coyotes, bobcats, huge rattlesnakes and “lots of deer walking right through our neighborhood.” Recently, he went outside in the middle of the night and heard toenails on the pavement: A black bear crossing between their house and another with a cub.
“This is the first year we’ve seen bears,” Welborn said. “They destroyed the lattice trying to get in the regular county-issued can.”
Ian Belanger, who’s lived south of Hare for seven or eight years, said his family had massive bear problems exactly one year ago.
“Almost everyone on my road got bear carts from the county,” Belanger said, referring to bear-resistant locking-lid trash carts. “Once we got them, we haven’t seen bears again.”
All wildlife activity has gone up in the last year, Belanger said. He’s seen more deer on morning commutes, and their dog had a fatal encounter a week ago with a 5- to 6-foot rattlesnake.
He points to increased development: five houses under construction within a half mile of his house, 25 houses within two miles and a new church on Lakewood Road.
“Friends in that area [of construction] have seen a super-large increase in bears and other wildlife,” Belanger said. “We’re lucky that the bears have subsided in my area. Seems like they’ve increased in [Hare’s] area.”
“I realize that I’m more in the woods than anybody,” Hare said.
The county has $75 bear-resistant carts thanks to a $48,000 grant from the FWC to the Board of County Commissioners. Commissioners amended their rules in November 2018 to let people pay $25 if they trade in their county-issued blue carts.
“You have a day when you leave your old can out and they give you a new one,” Belanger said. “We still separate the recycling because we don’t want something stinky in the can that doesn’t lock.”
For now, Tucker has his cans rigged so bears can’t tip them, but said he’d likely get bear-resistant cans.
“It’s better than cleaning them up,” Tucker said.
Bear-resistant cans tend to go to residents who have logged complaints to FWC about nuisance bears in their trash and/or live in areas of high black bear density and activity. Visit www.highlandsfl.gov, hover over “Departments,” then click “Curbside Garbage Collection” under “Solid Waste” to find information and applications. You may also call the county’s Solid Waste Department at 863-402-6505 or email Bea Johnson at bjohnson@highlandsfl.gov.
Find further information from FWC on living with bears at myfwc.com/wildlifehabitats/wildlife/bear/living.