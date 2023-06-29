Tuesday, June 27 marked 593 days since John Falango was charged with violating 16 misdemeanor wildlife hunting laws.
On Nov. 11, 2021, Falango was cited for shooting at Florida black bears in a tree on his property.
Updated: June 29, 2023 @ 5:56 am
According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission citation, Falango killed a mother bear and one of her cubs; two other cubs survived.
The 10th Circuit State Attorney hit Falango with four counts of unlawful taking of bear during closed season; four counts of taking black bear without a permit; four counts of attempting to take a bear with one or more cubs; and four counts of trying to take bear by illegal method.
William Fletcher, whose Sebring law firm is defending Falango, has filed a motion to dismiss many of the charges against Falango, arguing that they are repetitive and represent double jeopardy.
County Court Judge Anthony C. Ritenour has set the motion to dismiss for Aug. 3.
Fletcher’s motion to dismiss has been repeatedly continued for various reasons – including a medical procedure and a (previously scheduled) overseas vacation for defense lawyers and a mental evaluation for Falango. The motion was also continued as defense attorneys negotiated a plea arrangement, but prosecutors have not agreed to one, according to Highlands County Prosecutor John Kromholz.
Falango told Ritenour at his December 2021 arraignment that he and his family have seen bears in their Sun ‘N Lake area home for years. In the past, they’ve enjoyed watching them from a distance but on Nov. 11, 2021, he told the judge, he felt threatened by the bears.
Each charge is a first-degree misdemeanor punishable by a year in jail and $1,000 fine.