Shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday, a bear tried to cross U.S. 27 in Sebring and got hit.
The bear, an adult male weighing 485 pounds, died from his injuries shortly after that, according to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
An agent with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) collected the bear from the southbound shoulder, across from and slightly north of Orange Boulevard.
The car, a small gray 2022 Honda CRV, had heavy front-end damage and had stopped just south of the impact point on the southbound shoulder. It had to be towed.
The Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the incident alongside FWC, reports the driver, an 18-year-old Florida woman, was not injured.
The crash itself occurred at 5:08 p.m. At or shortly after that time, it started to rain in that area.
FWC reports that bears get more active during the spring and early summer months, including more exploring and road crossings. FWC officials advise motorists, for their and bears’ safety, to slow down when driving rural highways, particularly at dawn or dusk, and to watch for road signs identifying bear crossing areas.
Each year, Florida sees an average of 250 bears killed from being hit by vehicles. The most recent published Florida statewide black bear population estimate, which is now six years old, is slightly more than 4,000.
At homes, people can reduce conflicts with bears and other wildlife by removing and securing all food attractants from around the house and yard, including garbage, pet food and bird seed.
It’s best to store garbage in a sturdy shed or garage and then put it out on the morning of pickup rather than the night before, FWC states. If not stored in a secured building, modify existing garbage cans to make them more bear-resistant or use certified bear-resistant containers.
Businesses should secure their garbage in bear-resistant dumpsters, FWC states.
To learn more about bears and how to avoid conflicts with them, visit MyFWC.com/Bear or BearWise.org.
Anyone who feels threatened by a bear; sees a bear that is sick, injured, dead or orphaned, or witnesses someone either harming or intentionally feeding bears should contact the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922).
