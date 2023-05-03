Bear motion to dismiss continued -- again

SEBRING – The much-postponed motion to dismiss some of the 16 counts against John Falango has been postponed once again.
Falango, who was charged in November 2021 with 16 counts of misdemeanor wildlife violations for shooting a mother black bear and her cub to death in his yard, was to appear at a motion hearing Thursday, May 4.
That has been continued until June.
During Thursday’s hearing, William Fletcher, Falango’s lawyer, was to argue that his client had been charged for the same crimes twice, aka double jeopardy. He planned to ask the judge to dismiss any repetitive charges in Falango’s indictment.
However, Fletcher notified the court on March 29 that he would not be available for any hearings, motions, or other court appearances throughout May.
The continuances have become commonplace with Falango’s case, court records show.
County Court Judge Anthony Ritenour has repeatedly asked that prosecutors and Fletcher set a date for the motion hearing and stick to it. He did so on Oct. 14, 2022, when he wrote in a disposition, “Absent extraordinary circumstances, court wants this case resolved by the end of the year.”
Then that date passed, so the motion hearing was scheduled for Jan. 5. However, on Dec. 27, Fletcher notified the court that he would have to postpone the motion hearing because he was scheduled to be out of state on vacation.
Ritenour agreed, so the motion hearing was reset for Jan. 17, but Fletcher asked that the motion be rescheduled for Feb. 14.
The Feb. 14 motion was continued until March 14, with a note from Ritenour requiring that the “state attorney … have information on what is to happen next.”
Then, on March 14, a request for another continuance to May 4, which is this Thursday. But apparently May 4 wouldn’t work as a motion hearing either. By the way, Ritenour also planned to schedule jury selection for Falango’s case Thursday.
Ritenour, apparently upset at seeing the two-year anniversary of the case approaching this fall, set down June 12 as the latest date for the motion to dismiss.
“Defense attorney to contact J.A. to set up a hearing date for two hours on motion to dismiss … Jury trial status to be heard on the date the hearing is set,” Ritenour wrote in an order to the lawyers. He also scratched out May 4 and penned June 12 as an alternate date. “Defendant must be at both hearings,” Ritenour ordered.
Some of the continuances may have been requested as Fletcher sought to find common ground on the motion to dismiss so prosecutors would drop what defense lawyers see as redundant charges.
“On March 7 the state sent notice to defense counsel that there shall be no charge-bargaining and that we are ready for trial,” Highlands Prosecutor John Kromholz said.
According to Fletcher’s written motion to dismiss, the 16 charges are based on four crimes against four bears, but only two bears were shot and killed. He also argues that some charges are repetitive, such as hunting bears out of season and hunting bears without a license. That makes the repetitive charges unconstitutional based on the double-jeopardy tenet that says people can’t be charged with the same crime twice, Fletcher argues in his written motion.
Fletcher is a veteran lawyer who has defended clients in Highlands County for decades. He is well-regarded in his profession, a lawyer who knows Fletcher said of him.