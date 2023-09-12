John Falango will stand trial Oct. 9 – nearly two years after he shot a mother bear and her cub to death.
Falango, 45, faces 16 counts of misdemeanor wildlife charges surrounding his shooting of four bears that had run up a tree on his property to get away from him. Though his lawyer, Bill Fletcher of Sebring, argued Aug. 3 that a dozen of the 16 charges should be dismissed, County Judge Anthony C. Ritenour has yet to rule on that motion.
Fletcher also has changed his mind about asking off the bear case as it has become known. He filed a motion to withdraw from the case after Falango sent an email to Ritenour asking the judge to view a video taken by wildlife officers after the shooting. He claimed it proved his innocence.
Because judges consider such requests from defendants as “legal nullities”, he did not comment on the letter.
Fletcher, citing “irreconcilable differences,” then asked the judge to let him withdraw.
That was in August; on Thursday, Fletcher told Ritenour he was withdrawing his motion to withdraw.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers say Falango shot the bears on Oct. 26, 2021, causing the death of a mother and one of her cubs. The FWC agents caught one cub while another ran off into the woods.
If a jury finds Falango guilty, he could get a year in prison and $1,000 fine on each count.
Ritenour, frustrated over the slow resolution of the case, has watched as trial dates have passed without adjudication. He set trial for June 12, then again for October.
Defense lawyers – citing vacations, surgery, and other reasons – have asked for, and received, continuances several times in the past two years.
At one point, Ritenour demanded both sides appear in court to iron out any differences.
Assistant State Attorney Gary Ellis, who is prosecuting Falango, has refused to drop any of the 16 charges against the defendant.
Falango told Ritenour at his arraignment that he fired on the bears in self-defense, that a bear cub had hissed and shaken its arms at him while in the tree.