John Falango will stand trial Oct. 9 – nearly two years after he shot a mother bear and her cub to death.

Falango, 45, faces 16 counts of misdemeanor wildlife charges surrounding his shooting of four bears that had run up a tree on his property to get away from him. Though his lawyer, Bill Fletcher of Sebring, argued Aug. 3 that a dozen of the 16 charges should be dismissed, County Judge Anthony C. Ritenour has yet to rule on that motion.

