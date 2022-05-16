SEBRING – John Falango, the Sun ‘N Lakes resident charged with shooting a Florida black bear and cubs, has a pretrial hearing in county court Tuesday.
His lawyer, William Fletcher, will tell County Court Judge Anthony C. Ritenour whether his client is ready for trial during the hearing.
Falango is charged with four counts of shooting black bear during closed season; four counts of shooting them with illegal methods (pistol); four counts of shooting at a mother bear with cubs; and four counts of shooting bear without a permit. Each is punishable by a year in prison and a $1,000 fine.
Falango, who has waived his appearance at Tuesday’s pretrial conference, told a judge at his Dec. 1 arraignment that he killed a bear and one of her cubs on his property because he was protecting himself and his family.
Falango retrieved a pistol from inside his house after his dog chased a female bear and three cubs up a tree. He came back outside his house and fired up at the animals. The mother fell and died, as did a cub. A second cub was captured by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers and the third ran off. An FWS official said the third cub was mature enough to fend for itself in the wild.