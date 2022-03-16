SEBRING — A judge on Tuesday granted a two-month continuance in the case of John Falango, the Sebring man charged with shooting a mother bear and a cub to death in his yard.
His next court date is a pretrial conference on May 17.
County Judge Anthony C. Ritenour granted a continuance after Falango’s lawyer, Robert Logan Tucker IV, informed the court that he is new to the case. Tucker, a former assistant public defender in Hardee County, was recently obtained by William Fletcher’s Commerce Street law firm. Elton “Buddy” Gissendanner III, a former member of Fletcher’s law firm, had Falango’s case.
Tucker told the Highlands News-Sun that he’ll use the two-month continuance to review witness statements and perform footwork to prepare Falango’s defense.
Falango, a 43-year-old Sun ‘N Lake resident, has pled not guilty to four counts each of: killing or attempting to kill black bear out of season; killing or attempting to kill black bears without a permit; killing or attempting to kill bear cubs or a bear with cubs; and using improper methods, such as the .380 pistol and ammunition he allegedly used to kill them.
Falango told Ritenour at his arraignment in December that bears are a common visitor to his property, but on this occasion, he felt threatened by the animals.
“Me and my wife and my son have been living there for 11 years now, we’ve seen a few dozen bears coming in our yard, climbing our fence, it’s no problem,” Falango told Ritenour. “We don’t mess with them, they’re just grazing around, it’s kind of cool to look at. But the situation I got in was a totally, absolutely different situation.”