The notification alerted me to a little ditty posted on social media by my sister. The meme, meant in the spirit of sisterly protection and devotion, was about how she would fight a bear for me. It then contradicted itself, noting she wouldn’t actually fight a grizzly bear or a brown bear and certainly not any panda bears. With a nod to humor, it suggested she might be willing to fight a Care Bear for me.
While the meme was a hoot, her comment noting how we both know from experience that she wouldn’t actually fight a bear for me was way more amusing. I posted back how I felt a column coming on. She asked only that I be kind because she was just a child herself.
Growing up in the Pocono Mountains, black bears were common. Bird feeders, deer feeders or barbecue grills drew them like magnets. Trash day in our rural community equaled litter strewn from their sampling through the cans laid out before them. A natural paradise, the population density was low, the vegetation still very much natural habitat and the neighborhoods dark with little traffic or movement of people after the sun went down.
Blackberries and blueberries grew wild in heavy thickets along the gravel or dirt roadways. We learned early on to observe our surroundings and take note if the briars were trampled. This indicated bears had been feeding on the delicacies. A handful of times as I walked the half mile home from where the bus dropped me off each day, I’d see a bear lumber across the roadway up ahead of me as he moved through the surrounding forest.
One day we were playing in the backyard under the elevated deck of our home. Our playhouse included an old Easy Bake oven, boxes, patio furniture and the like. As we role played, I worked on a mud pie creation. Fully invested in transforming the cool, slippery black soil into a tiered confection dotted with the flowers of mountain laurel growing nearby, I noticed the younger of our neighbors acting peculiarly. She abruptly stood up, recoiled in fear, and ran off toward her house. Someone was yelling. I looked up and saw the bear. He was right under the deck with us.
As the three of us bolted to the narrow steps leading to the elevated deck, I recall my mom yelling as she flung open the little gate my dad had built at the top to keep the bear from coming up. At the bottom of those steps – this is where things get a bit sketchy depending on who you ask – my dear older sister pushed me down and proceeded on up to safety.
Often tasked with keeping me, the younger, safe and sound, I’m sure my howling was more the indignation of being pushed by my sister than being afraid of any bear. While she still feels a sense of remorse or responsibility all these years later, I was an avid watcher of the Grizzly Adams show and yearned for a similar life. It’s a miracle I didn’t just try to cuddle up with the creature.