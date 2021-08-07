AVON PARK — The incidents of human/black bear interaction in Central Florida are on the rise. The accompanying photos, which were taken July 16 in Lake Bonnet Village, just off of State Road 17 on East Lake Bonnet Road, are evidence of that.
In the early part of the day, the black bear was spotted coming out of an adjacent orange grove and into the residential park in search of food. According to residents, a bear wandering through the park is not an entirely unusual thing.
As the housing boom in Highlands County continues, it is likely that human/bear encounters will increase. In fact, Thursday evening a bear was spotted on Vicki Drive near Sonic Drive-In. It was reported through the Neighborhood Watch app for Ring.com.
According to the Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) website, human/bear interactions have increased significantly in the last decade in Florida.
“Some of that could be attributed to loss of habitat certainly,” said Adam Brown, public information officer for the FWC. “The species itself is actually doing very well. So along with the human population growing we also have the bear population growing so it’s likely that you’re going to have those conflicts arise.”
It seems difficult to say for sure if a bear is more likely to enter a housing area or park with more people or fewer.
“Bears don’t want to have a conflict or even be around people,” Brown said. “When you have an area that maybe has fewer people, it might attract bears. However, on the reverse side of that, oftentimes in some of these public areas people might be leaving some attractants that could attract bears.
“Things like bird food or dog food, trash items. And so the fewer people that we have, the fewer attractants we may have to bring those bears in. So you can kind of make the argument the other way also.”
The good news is that violent incidents involving black bears, which are the only bear species in all of Florida, are quite rare.
The FWC has documented that bears have injured 13 people to the point that they required medical attention in Florida since the 1970’s.
Bears begin to lose their fear of people when they spend too much time in neighborhoods where there are easily accessible food sources. Once this happens, the bear’s chances of survival decrease due to an increase in vehicle strikes, illegal shooting, trapping or removal by wildlife officers to protect public safety, according to the FWC.
Black bears are protected in the state of Florida, and it is illegal to shoot one without a FWC permit, unless you are protecting a human life.
As stated on the FWC website, If you encounter a black bear on your property or in any residential area, it’s best to slowly back away and enter a safe location such as a house, business or vehicle. Do not run, as this could trigger the bear’s natural instincts. Black bears can run up to 35 miles per hour.
Black bears are very non-confrontational and will most likely not attack. When they do attack, it’s usually to protect itself, its young, or its food.
In 1970, the Florida black bear population was only in the hundreds. Their numbers are now in the 4,000s due to conservation efforts.