When the weather outside is cool and drab, homeowners and renters can turn their interior spaces into something delightful. Residents can banish feelings of cabin fever by using time spent inside to make subtle or even substantial improvements to their living areas.
Individuals may find that winter is a great time to tackle delayed or unfinished projects or to put plans for major renovations in motion. Homeowners may find that they have some extra time on their hands when weather and early evening darkness reduces how much time they can spend outdoors. The following projects can help homeowners make the most of their time indoors.
- Start painting. One of the easiest ways to transform the look of a room is with a fresh coat of paint. Painting a room or rooms is an inexpensive project that can be completed over the course of a single weekend. Painting in lighter colors can help illuminate dark spaces and make a home feel more vivid and inviting, especially during the winter. And painting need not be reserved for walls only. Homeowners may want to sand and paint furniture to give items a trendy arts-and-crafts feel.
- Reimagine flooring. Thanks to the bevy of laminate, composite materials and vinyl flooring options, homeowners can engage in do-it-yourself flooring projects to perk up tired interior spaces. Many “floating” flooring systems are user-friendly and can instantly update spaces. Some systems may not even require adhesives or nails to complete.
- Redress the furniture. New furniture can be expensive. For those who are happy with the lines and scale of their current furniture, a facelift may be all that’s needed to give rooms a new look. Slipcovers can make sofas, love seats and chairs look like new or blend with an entirely new color scheme. Slipcovers come in fitted and loose varieties and in many different materials. Other pieces can be updated with throws, new linens or a coat of paint or stain.
- Address drafts and other inefficiencies. Colder temperatures alert homeowners to drafts, leaks and even insect or rodent infiltration. Homeowners can scout out rooms and remedy situations.
- Organize the home. Rainy or snowy days are great moments to address organizational issues, such as messy mudrooms or cluttered kitchen cabinets. Get a jump-start on spring cleaning before the warm weather arrives.
Time spent indoors can be put to good use by engaging in renovation projects.