SEBRING — Depending on what state officials decide, there may be a light at the end of the tunnel of self isolation. Until the state opens back up and it’s business as usual, there is ample opportunity to make good use of the time you have with your family. Dr. Melissa Bailey, a licensed clinical psychologist at Bailey Psychology Group, offered her expertise in coping with the this new normal.
People who were already living with depression or anxiety could have an especially hard time dealing with isolation.
“People who are depressed should make a schedule,” Bailey said. She explained that when people “lack a purpose, depression and anxiety creep in.”
Telemed-type appointments are available to people who feel they need to talk to a professional. She also said those with alcohol and drug issues should be leaning on their sponsors.
Even though the kids are at home and working from home means casual Friday is now every day, Bailey advises against the temptation of being in pajamas all day. She strongly encourages a routine, especially for those who already have depression and for children distance learning.
“Get up, get dressed. Walking in the sunshine is a great idea,” Bailey said. “Relationships are digital now, encourage kids to keep in touch.”
Taking several walks a day may curb stress eating and waving to a neighbor is a good reminder that we are all in this together, Bailey said.
Bailey suggests adding new skills to your family’s repertoire. Learn new cooking skills and show them off by taking pictures and sharing them on social media is one suggestion from Bailey.
“Now, there is time to do projects around the house, clean out closets and donate clothes,” Bailey said. “Do crafts, keep the kids busy.”
Other suggestions included searching through YouTube for do-it-yourself ideas. Many schools and educational centers such as Archbold are offering free virtual lectures and classes. Use an app to learn a new language. Take kids on virtual tours of museums. Studying another culture is a way to broaden horizons from the couch.
“Make a bucket list,” Bailey said. “Make a list of things you want to do when this is over with. Reach out to a neighbor and see what you can barter for.”
Visitors to nursing homes and assisted living facilities have been canceled. Kids and teens can make handmade cards and tiny gifts that can be delivered and visits through social media can still be shared, Bailey suggested.
Bailey said it is important for the kids and teens to have a schedule just as if they were in school. This is especially important with special needs children. Bailey’s two children have autism. Bailey encouraged using time to bake cookies and learning how to balance a checkbook and other skills that used to be taught in Home Economics.
With special needs children, it is important to know how they learn, for instance by watching or hands-on and what they like to do. Bailey said knowing the different mediums will allow parents to approach their interests in a different, individual way.
“Focus on keeping children busy, manage emotions and social well being rather than what they are losing while they are not in school. Schedule FaceTime with their teachers.”
Bailey said it is important to show graduating seniors that their parents and families are very proud of them. Yard signs with the grad’s name and a family celebration are encouraged.
“Graduation is important but there will be other big days,” Bailey said.