SEBRING — Registered voters in Highlands County will have the chance to have their voices heard through voting. Qualified voters can beat the long lines and rush by voting early, starting Thursday, Oct. 27. The early voting locations will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Saturday, Nov. 5.
Highlands will join the other 36 counties voting early for the general election, which will take place Tuesday, Nov. 8. One benefit to voting early is beating the rush, especially if your precinct is one of the busier ones – such as 4, 5, 13, 15, 16, 17, 19 and 25 – as the Supervisor of Elections Office points out.
A sample ballot ran in the Highlands News-Sun on Oct. 19. If you have filled the sample ballot out, you can bring it with you for a guide. Sample ballots are also available on the Supervisor of Elections website homepage at votehighlands.com Translators are available at the precincts. Vote-by-mail ballots can be turned in at any of the three early voting locations when they open, or any time during business hours at the Supervisor of Elections office at 580 S. Commerce Ave., Room A201 in Sebring.
Early voters can choose whichever location is most convenient for them.
- Lake Placid Government Center (Town Hall) at 1069 U.S. 27 North.
- Avon Park City Council Chambers at 123 E. Pine St.
- The Penny Ogg Operations at 4504 Kenilworth Blvd. in Sebring.
Voters must bring a current picture identification with a signature such as a driver’s license or Florida ID. A complete list of accepted identifications can be found at votehighlands.com under the “Important Voter Info” tab. Those without internet can call the Supervisor of Elections Office at 863-402-6655.
If you are unsure where to vote, enter your address at the website under the “Precinct Info” and follow it to the “Where Do I Vote” heading.
The general election outcome will affect state and local governments.
Locally, Avon Park residents will choose a mayor and a town council member and vote on proposed resolutions dealing with term lengths and limits.
Sun ‘n Lake of Sebring Improvement District will vote on Board of Supervisors candidates.
Precincts 3-25 will vote on County Commissioner for District 4. In addition, those precincts will vote for a United States senator, a representative in Congress District 18, a governor and lieutenant governor and attorney general. In addition, voters will select a chief financial officer and commissioner of Agriculture. Voters will also be asked whether to retain several justices and judges.
On Nov. 8, voters must report to their assigned precincts between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. There are two new sites in the southern portion of the county. Precincts 13 and 13L will vote at the Genesis Center at 218 E. Bellview St. in Lake Placid and Precinct 14 at the Venus Clubhouse at 4 Clubhouse Road in Venus.
As of Monday, officials from the Supervisor of Elections officials said approximately 18,000 vote-by-mail ballots were sent out and approximately 7,000 have been returned.
According to the supervisor’s website, Highlands County had 69,023 registered voters as of Oct. 11. They are broken down by 17,775 Democrats, 33,535 Republicans and 17,713 Others.