SEBRING — Registered voters in Highlands County will have the chance to have their voices heard through voting. Qualified voters can beat the long lines and rush by voting early, starting Thursday, Oct. 27. The early voting locations will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Saturday, Nov. 5.

Highlands will join the other 36 counties voting early for the general election, which will take place Tuesday, Nov. 8. One benefit to voting early is beating the rush, especially if your precinct is one of the busier ones – such as 4, 5, 13, 15, 16, 17, 19 and 25 – as the Supervisor of Elections Office points out.

