SEBRING — Assistant State Attorney Heather Elizabeth White Beato will soon move her office to Bartow and put on a robe.
Gov. Ron DeSantis tapped her on Wednesday to fill the judicial seat being vacated by the retirement of Judge William Bruce Smith at the end of July.
Beato was in the running along with five other candidates this time. She also had put in for a judgeship four years ago when Circuit Court Judge Olin Shinholser retired.
She currently serves as assistant state attorney in Sebring and has served as president of the Highlands County Bar Association.
Beato received her law degree from the Florida State University College of Law in 2002 and was admitted to the bar on Sept. 18, 2002.
In a letter dated April 6, Smith said he was honored to serve the public for 27 years, first as a county judge, then as a circuit judge.
”After much thought and consideration, I have determined that the time is right to begin the next chapter in my life, in retirement,” Smith wrote.
He still has time left on his current term. Beato will serve until 2022, at which time she may run for open election to a six-year term.
Circuit judges are paid an annual salary of $160,688, according to the Florida Bar, and preside over felony cases, civil lawsuits of more than $30,000 and family law cases, including divorce and child dependency.