This home is located at 2015 N. Sharon Road in Avon Park. The home is priced at $284,900 and is listed with Jeanny Campbell of RE/MAX Realty Plus of Sebring.
From the moment you drive up you’ll love the charm of this beautiful, corner home on three lots. It features three bedrooms, two baths, a split floor plan, cathedral ceiling and just under 1,900 living square feet. It is so spacious!
As soon as you walk in you’ll say Wow! The very nice foyer has a pretty chandelier, space for a sitting area and perfect for those with an eye for decor to make this a cozy, inviting entrance.
Step into the bright, spacious living room that opens to the dining room with built-ins and a large window with a view of the backyard. Double doors from the living room lead into the family room, which would be great as an office plus there’s access to the porch.
You’ll notice a nice loft space. This bonus room would be ideal for that teenager or set it up as an art studio, game room or hobby room.
Cook up your favorite meals in the large eat-in kitchen with beautiful granite countertops, plenty of cabinet space, a pantry and sliding doors leading to the backyard.
At the front of the home is the huge master bedroom with high ceiling, large walk-in closet, sliding doors to the family room and an ensuite with double sink vanity and walk-in shower. The other two bedrooms are a good size and the guest bath has a nice vanity and tile shower with tub.
There is a nice indoor utility room with a shelf and cabinet space plus washer and dryer included.
For the nature lovers, the favorite spot will be the serene outdoor space, surrounded by lots of greenery and trees with plenty of space to add a garden. The nice screened porch leads into a backyard oasis with a paver patio, huge fenced-in yard with lots of room to add a pool and there’s a shed with electricity.
This home is ready for its new family to enjoy. Come take a look today!
Listed with Jeanny Campbell of RE/MAX Realty Plus, cell: 863-381-1848.
MLS# 284573